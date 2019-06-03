Kolambi trailer: Nithya Menon promises a feel-good nostalgic film

Actor Nithya Menon on Monday unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Kolambi. She described it as a “feel-good film.”

“Here’s the trailer of our beautiful film ‘Kolambi’ .. I’ve been personally waiting for this one and so proud of it. The best of technicians @dop_ravivarman @resulp @sabucyril @TKRajeevKumar2 and a feeeel good film.. :)) Hope you love it as much as I do! (sic),” Nithya tweeted while sharing the trailer.

The two-minute, 31-second clip does promise to be a feel-good entertainer filled with nostalgia. So much so that even the distinctive aspect ratio of the trailer feels like a throwback to older times before widescreen films became a norm. The naturalistic tone of the film is complemented by a series of classical songs underlining the feel-good aspect of the film, which is directed by T K Rajeev Kumar. In 2011, the actor-director duo collaborated for Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, which became a critical and commercial success.

The trailer suggests that the film centers on a heart-warming relationship of an old couple (Rohini and Renji Panicker) who live in a house filled with vintage microphones. It is also about a charming and young girl, played by Nithya, who seems to follow the couple very closely.

The film is said to be set in the backdrop of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a world-famous festival for contemporary art.

Acclaimed technicians such as Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman have worked on the film, which was apparently made specifically for an international audience at film festivals. The filmmakers, however, are eyeing a commercial release in July.