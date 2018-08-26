Malayalam director KK Haridas dies of heart attack

KK Haridas was 52. KK Haridas was 52.

Malayalam director K.K. Haridas died on Sunday following a heart attack at a hospital in Kochi, film industry sources said.

Haridas, 52, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed 20 films.

His debut film Vadhu Doctoranu (1994) turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam, Kinnam Katta Kallan, Kokkarakko, Kalyanappittannu and Panchapaand.

Haridas was born in Mylapra village in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. He is married to Anitha and they have two children, Haritha and Suryadas. Kannur Rajan was his brother-in-law.

