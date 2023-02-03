King of Kotha second look: Dulquer Salmaan’s swag is on point

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is still basking in the success of Sita Ramam, will be seen next in the gangster drama King of Kotha. The second look poster of the film is out, and it features an intense Dulquer stylishly leaning against a vintage Land Rover Defender.

Dulquer shared the second look of the movie on Instagram and wrote, “11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories. I’m filled with only gratitude to all my filmmakers, co actors, crew members and most of all to the audiences world wide. I have received so much love and encouragement that I strive constantly to never let you down. A big thank you to the critics and even haters cause you make me introspect and push me to take bigger chances and tread unfamiliar paths. Lastly my family and friends for standing by me when I’m filled with doubt and spend time away from them. I treat this year as every year. I wish to entertain all of you with the best cinematic experiences I possibly can be a part of. I’m in love with the world of movies more than ever. So here’s another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK.”

King of Kotha, set in two eras, is said to be an out-and-out actioner. It marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran Malayalam director Joshiy.

The movie, written by Abhilash N Chandran, is produced by Zee Studios and Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. It also stars Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles. The crew of the film includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Shyam Shashidaran, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and costume designer Praveen Varmar. The music is jointly composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman.

King of Kotha is expected to hit screens during Onam this year. It will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Besides King of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan has Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs in the pipeline.