Friday, Sep 30, 2022

KGF 2 producers rope in Fahaad Fassil for Dhoomam

Fahaad Fassil's Dhoomam is bankrolled by the makers of KGF 2.

Fahaad Fassil to star in Dhoomam.

Hombale Films, which is basking in the success of KGF: Chapter 2, on Friday announced its next film. The production company’s upcoming movie has been titled Dhoomam and it will star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The title look that was released today suggests that the film’s main plot has something to do with cigarette smoking.

Dhoomam is written and directed by Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame. Pawan shot to fame after he crowd-funded his second directorial outing Lucia. The 2013 film went on to become a commercial hit and also garnered critical acclaim. The director later cemented his position as one of the new voices of Kannada cinema with the horror drama U-Turn. Pawan then announced a film called Dvitva in 2021 with Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. However, the project was shelved following the untimely death of Puneeth.

Dhoomam will hit screens in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Besides Fahaad, the makers have also roped in Aparna Balamurali of Soorarai Pottru fame and Roshan Mathew.

Dhoomam will go on floors on October 9. And the makers have plans to release the movie in cinemas next summer.

Hombale Films has also announced a project with director Sudha Kongara. The project is still in the pre-production stage.

Hombale Films recently tasted success after KGF 2, starring Yash, earned more than Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The sequel to KGF became the first Kannada film to achieve this feat in the history of Kannada cinema.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 03:10:24 pm
