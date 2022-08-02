Kerala State Film Awards postponed due to torrential rains

Kerala’s Culture Minister VN Vasavan on Tuesday announced that the distribution ceremony of the Kerala State Film Awards has been postponed owing to the torrential rains in the state. The event was set to take place on August 3. A new date is yet to be announced. The winners of the coveted awards were announced in May.

Revathy bagged her first ever Kerala Film State Award in the Best Actress category for her gripping performance in Bhoothakaalam. In the movie, she played the role of a single mother, who is trapped in a haunted house with her son.

And this year’s Best Actor award will be shared by Biju Menon and Joju George. Biju bagged the top award for his performance in the slow-burning thriller Aarkkariyam. It’s worth noting that recently, he also won the National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ayyappan Nair in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Filmmaker-actor Jeo Baby was bestowed with Special Jury mention for his performance in Freedom Fight. He had delivered an intense performance as a grotesque megalomanic and a first-grade bigot.

Joju George bagged the Kerala Film Award for his work in various movies including Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu. Also, Dileesh Pothan won the Best Director for Joji, Sumesh Moor won the Best Character Actor – for Kala, Unnimaya Prasad bagged the Best Character Actress for Joji, and Hridayam was named the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.