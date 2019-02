Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Winners list

Here is the list of winners at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019. The jury for the 49th Kerala State Film Awards is headed by screenwriter-director Kumar Shahani.

Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color

Second Best Film – Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)

Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan

Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph

Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria

Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle

Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas, “Poomuthole” from Joseph

Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal, “Neer Maathalam” from Aami

Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon

Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami

Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi

Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon

Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Njan Marykutty

Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph, Carbon

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon

Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan

