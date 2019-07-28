Kerala State Film Awards 2019: The complete winners list

The presentation ceremony for the 49th edition of Kerala State Film Awards was held on Saturday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conferred the awards to the winners. The winners were announced earlier this year on February 27.

The awards are given by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (Motion Picture Academy of the Kerala State) since 1998. The awards were established in 1969 and until 1997 were given by by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, produced and directed by Shareef C, won the Best Film award. The Second Best Film was clinched by Oru Njayarazhcha (directed by Shyamaprasad). Shyamaprasad also took home the award for Best Director.

Jayasurya (Captain, Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria) jointly won the Best Actor award. Nimisha Sajayan was declared the Best Actress for her movies Chole and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Sudani from Nigeria won the award for Best Screenplay (written by Zakariya Mohammed and Muhsin Parari). KU Mohanan was bestowed with the Best Cinematography award for his work on Carbon.

Vijay Yesudas was declared the Best Male Singer for his song “Poomuthole” from the movie Joseph. Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Female Singer award for giving her voice to “Neermathala Poovinullil” song from the movie Aami.

Here is the winners list:

Best Film: Kanthan – The Lover of Colour

Second Best Film: Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Director: Shyamaprasad

Best Actor: Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir

Best Actress: Nimisha Sajayan

Best Character Actor: Joju George

Best Character Actress: Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balusserry

Best Child Artist: Rithun (Male) and Abani Adhi (Female)

Best Story: Joy Mathew for Uncle

Best Cinematography: KU Mohanan for Carbon

Best Screenplay: Zakariya Mohammed and Muhsin Parari for Sudani from Nigeria

Best Lyrics: BK Harinarayanan

Best Music Director (song): Vishal Bhardwaj for Carbon

Best Music Director (score): Bijibal for Aami

Best Male Singer: Vijay Yesudas

Best Female Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Best Editor: Aravind Manmadhan for Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Art Director: Vineesh Banglan for Kammara Sambhavam

Best Sync Sound: Anil Radhakrishnan for Carbon

Best Sound Mixing: Sinoy Joseph for Carbon

Best Sound Design: Jayadevan C for Carbon

Best Processing Lab/Colourist: Prime Focus, Mumbai for Carbon

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Njan Marykutty

Best Costume Designer: Sameera Saneesh for Kammara Sambhavam

Best Dubbing Artist: Shammi Thilakan (Male) and Sneha M (Female)

Best Choreography: C Prasanna Sujit

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Debut Director: Zakariya Mohammed

Best Children’s Film: Angu Doore Oru Deshathu

Special Jury Award: Madhu Ambat for Cinematography on Pani