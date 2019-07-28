Kerala State Film Awards 2019: The complete winners list

The presentation ceremony for the 49th edition of Kerala State Film Awards was held on Saturday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conferred the awards to the winners. The winners were announced earlier this year on February 27.
The awards are given by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (Motion Picture Academy of the Kerala State) since 1998. The awards were established in 1969 and until 1997 were given by by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.
Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, produced and directed by Shareef C, won the Best Film award. The Second Best Film was clinched by Oru Njayarazhcha (directed by Shyamaprasad). Shyamaprasad also took home the award for Best Director.
Jayasurya (Captain, Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria) jointly won the Best Actor award. Nimisha Sajayan was declared the Best Actress for her movies Chole and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.
Sudani from Nigeria won the award for Best Screenplay (written by Zakariya Mohammed and Muhsin Parari). KU Mohanan was bestowed with the Best Cinematography award for his work on Carbon.
Vijay Yesudas was declared the Best Male Singer for his song “Poomuthole” from the movie Joseph. Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Female Singer award for giving her voice to “Neermathala Poovinullil” song from the movie Aami.
Here is the winners list:
Best Film: Kanthan – The Lover of Colour
Second Best Film: Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Director: Shyamaprasad
Best Actor: Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir
Best Actress: Nimisha Sajayan
Best Character Actor: Joju George
Best Character Actress: Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balusserry
Best Child Artist: Rithun (Male) and Abani Adhi (Female)
Best Story: Joy Mathew for Uncle
Best Cinematography: KU Mohanan for Carbon
Best Screenplay: Zakariya Mohammed and Muhsin Parari for Sudani from Nigeria
Best Lyrics: BK Harinarayanan
Best Music Director (song): Vishal Bhardwaj for Carbon
Best Music Director (score): Bijibal for Aami
Best Male Singer: Vijay Yesudas
Best Female Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
Best Editor: Aravind Manmadhan for Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Art Director: Vineesh Banglan for Kammara Sambhavam
Best Sync Sound: Anil Radhakrishnan for Carbon
Best Sound Mixing: Sinoy Joseph for Carbon
Best Sound Design: Jayadevan C for Carbon
Best Processing Lab/Colourist: Prime Focus, Mumbai for Carbon
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Njan Marykutty
Best Costume Designer: Sameera Saneesh for Kammara Sambhavam
Best Dubbing Artist: Shammi Thilakan (Male) and Sneha M (Female)
Best Choreography: C Prasanna Sujit
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Debut Director: Zakariya Mohammed
Best Children’s Film: Angu Doore Oru Deshathu
Special Jury Award: Madhu Ambat for Cinematography on Pani