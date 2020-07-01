Kerala police foil attempt to kidnap actor Shamna Kasim

Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said his team has arrested eight of the 12 gang members who had conspired to extort money from Shamna Kasim. Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said his team has arrested eight of the 12 gang members who had conspired to extort money from Shamna Kasim.

An alleged attempt to take actor Shamna Kasim hostage for ransom was foiled after police arrested a gang of impostors.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said his team has arrested eight of the 12 gang members who had conspired to extort money from Shamna. According to him, the suspects were stopped before executing their plan due to the timely complaint by Shamna.

Shamna Kasim confirmed the news by stating that her family was the target of a blackmail scheme. Shamna said that the suspects approached her family on the pretext of a marriage proposal for her. “My family had decided to lodge a complaint because we had been cheated with fake names, fake addresses, deceitful identities with a marriage proposal that completely misled us. This eventually led to blackmail for which we decided to approach the police for legal action. We never knew that still don’t know what their intentions were or are (sic),” Shamna said in a statement she posted on her Facebook page.

While seven suspects are in police custody, one is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection. The remaining four suspects are still at large. According to reports, the gang collected details of Shamna Kasim’s family from a few members of the film fraternity. However, the cops have ruled out the possibility of film fraternity members being involved in the conspiracy.

It is said that seven cases have been registered against the gang based on separate complaints. According to reports, the gang had extorted money from eight models using the same modus operandi earlier this year.

