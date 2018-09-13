Kerala nun rape case: Women in Cinema Collective demands swift action

Women in Cinema Collective has issued multiple statements on the Kerala nun rape case Women in Cinema Collective has issued multiple statements on the Kerala nun rape case

The woman, who was allegedly raped multiple times by the Bishop of Jalandhar, in the Kerala Nun rape case has now drawn the support of Women In Cinema Collective, an organisation of leading female artists of the Malayalam film industry. The official Twitter handle of the group recently issued a statement on the matter, stating that they stand behind the survivor.

“WCC stands with every woman who is raising their voice and fighting a lone battle against powerful patriarchal structures in society. We strongly urge the government and the women’s commission to immediately support the women who have shown courage to speak up and fight against those who have misused their power and position to a level of exploitation and abuse. We strongly condemn P.C.George who has slandered victims time and again and demand swift action against him.”

A photograph was shared on the official handle of WCC in which a host of women, including nuns, were seen holding placards demanding justice. The said photograph was shared along with a post that read, “WCC joins the historical protest by the nuns against injustice and misogyny. This is a time when we are witnessing more women who are fearless, invincible and are determined to rise. The time of silence is over!”

Another tweet said that while both Kerala and the nation has shown growth after decriminalising same-sex relationships and has come together to rebuild Kerala post the flood, it was high time that patriarchial structures were brought down as well to realise the full potential of growth for the country. The tweet read, “At a time when Kerala has shown indomitable spirit during the devastating floods, and at a time when we have seen our nation take extremely progressive steps towards equality by striking off #377, giving our dear brothers and sisters from the LGBTQ community the freedom to be, we firmly believe that the true rebuilding of the state should also be the demolition of patriarchal structures & notions that hold us back from being a truly progressive and evolving state.”

