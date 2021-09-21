Kerala government to consider reopening of cinemas

After schools, the Kerala government is mulling reopening theatres and auditoriums in the southern state, which have remained shut for months following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, Saji Cheriyan said the government would consider its reopening in the next phase.

“The current situation in the state is comparatively better. Of course, we are thinking about its reopening. After reaching an understanding, a decision will be taken in this regard soon,” he told reporters here.

The minister pointed out that the test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 cases in the state showed a decline in recent days.

The theaters and auditoriums in Kerala have been closed for over one and half years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the southern state. The film industry recently expressed concern over the continuing closure of the cinema halls as it affected the livelihood of several persons and their families.

After remaining shut since March last year, the Pinarayi Vijayan government had decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1.

A decision in this regard was taken at the COVID-19 evaluation meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week.