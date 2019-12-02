Kerala government prepares draft law to address ‘drug abuse’ on film sets

AK Balan noted that the government will intervene, only when it receives a written complaint from members of the film industry. AK Balan noted that the government will intervene, only when it receives a written complaint from members of the film industry.

Kerala Law Minister AK Balan on Sunday announced that Kerala government has prepared a comprehensive draft law to check ‘immoral activities’ including drug abuse on film sets.

Balan, who also holds the Culture and Cinema portfolio, made this announcement after a meeting with Kerala Film Producers Association in the light of controversy involving actor Shane Nigam. The Malayalam film industry found itself in trouble following a fallout between Shane and the producers of his upcoming films. The controversy resulted in the Kerala Film Producers Association imposing an indefinite ban on the young actor accusing him of unprofessionalism.

Shane chopped his hair short and shaved his beard putting the makers of upcoming films Veyil and Qurbani in a fix. In addition to banning him, the association also asked the actor to pay up to Rs 7 crore to affected producers in damages.

Kerala Film Producers Association alleged that Shane Nigam may be acting under the influence of some substance. They also demanded stringent action to control the use of drugs by actors on film sets.

In the meantime, Kerala Film Producers Association also lifted the ban on Shane Nigam after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) refused to endorse its action. The actor will now finish Veyil and Qurbani.

