Kerala government ensures support for Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham in Jordan

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has taken stock of the situation in Jordan, where the cast and crew of Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham have been stranded following the coronavirus outbreak. NORKA, at the behest of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contacted the Indian embassy in Jordan to understand the situation of the film’s team.

The Indian embassy in Jordan has assured NORKA that it will provide its full support to Aadujeevitham’s cast and crew.

Aadujeevitham is director Blessy’s most ambitious project. It has been in the making for quite some time. The survival drama needed its lead actor Prithviraj to lose a massive amount of body weight for a portion that would be shot in the desert.

The director picked Wadi Rum in Jordan to shoot the scenes. Following the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, all countries across the world closed their borders. The sweeping travel restrictions made it impossible for the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham to take a flight back to India. After considering all options, the film’s team decided to stay at the shooting location and finish the shoot.

“There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp,” Prithviraj wrote on his Facebook account last week.

Based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham has Amala Paul as the female lead. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music of the film.

