Kerala floods: Rajeev Pillai postpones his wedding to help the affected

Quite a few celebrities have come forward to help in any way they can in overcoming the destruction wrought by the Kerala floods. Recently Shakeela actor Richa Chadha shared a photo and a video which showed her co-star in the film, Rajeev Govinda Pillai, contributing towards relief efforts.

Richa shared the post with a message, praising her colleague for postponing his wedding so that he could help people in need. The post read, “My friend and costar in #Shakeela, @rajeev_govinda_pillai postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor, Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo! PS- apart from obvious resourceful-ness, helpfulness, I think this is when fitness comes in handy. When you’re strong, agile, you can be of use in adverse conditions. The young men and the fishermen in this town worked till late in the night to save people from the rising water.”

Recently Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan and Jacqueline Fernandez also made contributions towards various Kerala relief funds and urged others to do the same. While Shah Rukh’s Meer Foundation donated Rs 21 lakh to a relief group, Jacqueline shared a statement saying, “I am deeply pained to see the devastation caused by the floods in Kerala. My heart goes out to the people in need and in order to help them, I have decided to donate to Habitat for Humanity India.”

Actors like Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly have been actively sharing relief related information on their social media handles and have requested people to donate whatever they can in order to overcome the situation.

