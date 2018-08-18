Kerala floods: Nivin Pauly asks for help, says they are ‘hopelessly stranded’

Nivin Pauly implored fellow citizens to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts in Kerala floods. Nivin Pauly implored fellow citizens to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts in Kerala floods.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly wrote an emotional note on Saturday requesting people across the world to help Kerala, where torrential rains and subsequent flooding has wrecked the lives of millions of people. Saying that he is a firm believer in “one-nation theory”, he implored fellow citizens to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

“The God’s own country is now in shatters. We are hopelessly stranded. Nature’s fury is unprecedented. Many have lost their lives. Millions were rendered homeless. Future looks bleak to millions. The only silver line in this catastrophic situation is the love of my fellow countrymen.I fold my hands together and ask my fellow brethren across the world to help my state. We have the guts and grit to bounce back, I declare on behalf of my state. All we require is the instant help of relief materials. The mode of help doesn’t matter as far as it reaches us,” read a part of Nivin’s press statement.

The situation still remains grim in Kerala, which is reeling under the worst floods in 100 years. More than 300 people have lost their lives and over 3 lakh people are living in relief camps across the state.

Celebrities across the film industry have been expressing solidarity with Kerala. Malayalam film associations like The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) are playing active roles in managing supplies for relief camps. Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Siddharth, Suriya, Karthi, Allu Arjun, to name a few have made significant contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund while urging the millions of their fans also do the same. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt among others have also done their bit in the relief efforts.

