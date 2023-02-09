Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce rules movies can release on OTT only 42 days after theatrical release

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the apex trade body of the Malayalam film industry, on Wednesday said that all films being released in theatres from April 1, 2023, will be shown on OTT platforms only after 42 days of their theatrical release.

The decision will also be applicable to other language films released in Kerala. In the meeting, it was also decided that the list of films which are currently ready for OTT release and the films which are under contract till March 31, 2023, should be provided to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Reportedly, the trade body has also decided to not allow audiences to share reviews of films from the theatre premises.

The new decisions were made by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce in an effort to attract more footfalls to cinema halls. It’s said that 90 percent of Malayalam movies released in 2022 failed at the box office. According to an On Manorama report, out of the 176 Malayalam films that were released in 2022, only 17 movies succeeded in making profits for their producers at the box office. And this trend has caused a combined loss of Rs 325 crore for filmmakers.