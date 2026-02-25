Kerala CM admits to Mohanlal that neither he nor Mammootty his favourite actor, but Rajinikanth: ‘I like action films the most’

When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sit down for a conversation, it’s almost impossible not to wonder how it will unfold, considering that neither of them is particularly garrulous. While Vijayan is known for his measured approach towards words, Mohanlal is often described as shy and introverted. In a way, that itself may be the biggest draw to watch “Kandum Mindiyum… Iruvar (As The Duo meet and converse…),” where the acting legend interviews the Marxist heavyweight.

Ahead of the release of the conversation’s full episode, the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD), Government of Kerala, unveiled a short teaser, offering glimpses of their delightful conversation, in which they both seem to have let their guards down.