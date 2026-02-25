Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kerala CM admits to Mohanlal that neither he nor Mammootty his favourite actor, but Rajinikanth: ‘I like action films the most’
The Mohanlal-Pinarayi Vijayan interview is considered by many as one of the most significant moves by the ruling LDF government ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sit down for a conversation, it’s almost impossible not to wonder how it will unfold, considering that neither of them is particularly garrulous. While Vijayan is known for his measured approach towards words, Mohanlal is often described as shy and introverted. In a way, that itself may be the biggest draw to watch “Kandum Mindiyum… Iruvar (As The Duo meet and converse…),” where the acting legend interviews the Marxist heavyweight.
Ahead of the release of the conversation’s full episode, the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD), Government of Kerala, unveiled a short teaser, offering glimpses of their delightful conversation, in which they both seem to have let their guards down.
The teaser opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence, and then cuts to show the two of them taking a stroll across the mansion’s courtyard. As they sit down for the interview, Mohanlal says, “A friend of mine secretly told me that the CM likes Rajinikanth’s films the most,” to which Vijayan nods in agreement, laughing from ear to ear. “I like action films the most,” the Chief Minister adds. While walking around the Cliff House, they are also shown interacting with a pet dog there.
‘Do you regret anything in life?’
However, the conversation soon takes a more serious turn as Mohanlal asks Vijayan about the defining moments in his political career and the government’s performance. “Do you regret anything in life?” Mohanlal asks, causing Vijayan’s tone to turn more serious as he reflects on his past, gearing up to reveal more. The promo video also shows him opening up about the hardships encountered during his decades-long political career and recalling the instance when he faced physical torture.
As the promo video draws to a close, Mohanlal playfully asks him if he remembers any dialogues from his films. “I remember several lines, including those like Dinesha (‘Po Mone Dinesha…‘ from Narasimham) and Dasan (‘Ellathinum athintethaaya samayamund, Dasa’ from Nadodikkattu),” Vijayan responds, causing Mohanlal to laugh with joy. The teaser concludes with the superstar noting, “Ente Keralam, angayude Keralam, nammude Keralam (My Keralam, your Keralam, our Keralam),” earning applause from the Chief Minister.
The interview, produced under the leadership of prominent figures including ace director TK Rajeev Kumar, was filmed over two days in strict secrecy at the Cliff House. On the first day, the two reportedly met informally to reach a general consensus on the topics to be discussed. Subsequently, the filming took place the following day.
Interestingly, Mohanlal had previously conducted a similar interview with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The Mohanlal-Vijayan interview, which will be released soon, is considered by many as one of the most significant moves by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, which will be held in the coming months.
