Keerthy Suresh on interfaith marriage with Antony: ‘There were problems at home’

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Renowned South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh and her now-husband Antony Thattil were in a relationship for 15 years before they got married in 2024. In a recent interview, the National Award-winning actor spoke in depth about their relationship, which began when she was a teenager. She also revealed that her mother, veteran actor Menaka, learned about their relationship when she read her diary.
How Menaka discovered Keerthy Suresh’s relationship
“I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary.’ The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it,” she said during a conversation with Curly Tales.
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Opening up about her relationship with Antony, Keerthy said, “I started dating when I was 17. He’s seven years older than me.” When asked how difficult it was to keep their relationship private and away from the limelight, the actor said it wasn’t that difficult. “In fact, it was very easy. Firstly, we never went on holidays, just the two of us. We love having our friends around. So, we always went with a bunch of people. Even when we posted pictures, nobody would have known that this person was my boyfriend. So, it’s very easy,” she said.
Keerthy nevertheless pointed out that Antony grew tense once they made their relationship public, wondering if paparazzi were tailing them at every turn. “He was very stressed once the wedding was announced. He was always like, ‘Are there paps here?'” She also revealed that he runs his own business, importing window furnishings.
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Mentioning that they met via mutual friends, she said, “We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together.”
‘We had nightmares of eloping’
After dating for 15 years, they tied the knot on December 12, 2024, in an intimate and traditional Tamil Brahmin and Malayali Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. “Literally it’s a dream… I can’t even say it was a dream because we’ve had nightmares of eloping. So I don’t know if I can even call it a dream. But my heart was full, and it was a very emotional moment for us because we always wanted this,” she said about their wedding in a 2025 interview with Galatta India.
Keerthy Suresh was most recently seen in director Dharmaraj Shetty’s Netflix series Akka, where she shared the screen with Radhika Apte.