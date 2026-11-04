Keerthy Suresh on interfaith marriage with Antony: ‘There were problems at home’

Renowned South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh and her now-husband Antony Thattil were in a relationship for 15 years before they got married in 2024. In a recent interview, the National Award-winning actor spoke in depth about their relationship, which began when she was a teenager. She also revealed that her mother, veteran actor Menaka, learned about their relationship when she read her diary.

How Menaka discovered Keerthy Suresh’s relationship

“I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary.’ The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it,” she said during a conversation with Curly Tales.