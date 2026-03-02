‘Humiliated’: Minister KB Ganesh Kumar was ready to quit acting after working with Dileep, reveals why he hasn’t worked with Mammootty in 30 years

Launching a scathing attack on film star Dileep, actor-politician KB Ganesh Kumar claimed that working on the former’s action thriller Bandra (2023) turned out to be an unfortunate experience for him. Stating that he even contemplated quitting acting altogether after the movie, Ganesh said that working on it was deeply humiliating and painful for him. Despite many years of acting experience, he claimed that even Dileep treated him poorly.

“They filmed some scenes I was supposed to be in without me. When it came to combination sequences, even Dileep didn’t bother to ask where I was. After that, I felt I shouldn’t act in movies anymore. Both Bandra’s director (Arun Gopy) and others, including Dileep, hurt me. I was invited with the promise of a good role, but I didn’t get one. Thinking about how they treated a senior actor like this made me feel like quitting,” he told Manorama News during a recent interview.