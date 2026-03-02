Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Humiliated’: Minister KB Ganesh Kumar was ready to quit acting after working with Dileep, reveals why he hasn’t worked with Mammootty in 30 years
Despite many years of acting experience, actor-politician KB Ganesh Kumar claimed that both Dileep and director Arun Gopy treated him poorly on the sets of Bandra.
Launching a scathing attack on film star Dileep, actor-politician KB Ganesh Kumar claimed that working on the former’s action thriller Bandra (2023) turned out to be an unfortunate experience for him. Stating that he even contemplated quitting acting altogether after the movie, Ganesh said that working on it was deeply humiliating and painful for him. Despite many years of acting experience, he claimed that even Dileep treated him poorly.
“They filmed some scenes I was supposed to be in without me. When it came to combination sequences, even Dileep didn’t bother to ask where I was. After that, I felt I shouldn’t act in movies anymore. Both Bandra’s director (Arun Gopy) and others, including Dileep, hurt me. I was invited with the promise of a good role, but I didn’t get one. Thinking about how they treated a senior actor like this made me feel like quitting,” he told Manorama News during a recent interview.
Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and R Sarathkumar in key roles, Bandra opened to widespread negative reviews and became one of the biggest box-office bombs in Malayalam cinema in recent times. It was Arun Gopy’s third directorial venture after Dileep’s Ramaleela (2017) and Pranav Mohanlal’s Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (2019).
Why KB Ganesh Kumar hasn’t worked with Mammootty since The King
During the same conversation, Ganesh Kumar also addressed why he hasn’t worked with megastar Mammootty in 30 years. Ganesh claimed that he doesn’t believe his not receiving a single acting opportunity in a Mammootty film after their blockbuster political actioner, Shaji Kailas’s The King (1995), is a coincidence. “The last time I acted with Mammukka (Mammootty) was in The King. I haven’t acted with him since then. I don’t believe it’s natural. It’s all warm when we meet, but we don’t act together.”
He added, “I don’t know why that is; I haven’t been able to figure out if it’s intentional or just a coincidence. I am not invited to his films, and I don’t ask for roles either. On the other hand, I am occasionally invited to Lalettan’s (Mohanlal) movies, and I do act in them.” Ganesh Kumar also serves as Minister for Transport in the current Kerala government.
