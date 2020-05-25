Kayattam new poster: Manju Warrier plays a happy hiker

Kayattam was majorly shot in and around Himachal Pradesh. Kayattam was majorly shot in and around Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion of Eid, Manju Warrier shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Kayattam. She seems to play a hiker in the film, which is written and directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

The movie was majorly shot in and around Himachal Pradesh.

It is worth recalling that seasonal rains and floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, while the shooting of Kayattam was on. The 30-member cast and crew were left stranded in a remote village for over a week. Manju’s brother Madhu Warrier appeared on television channels and appealed to the government to rescue his sister, who was stuck with 200 other people.

Soon, Manju Warrier and others were taken to safety in Manali.

Kayattam marks Manju’s debut as a producer. She is co-producing it with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is a filmmaker, who has carved a niche for himself by making movies critical of India’s patriarchal society. He gained national fame after his controversial movie Sexy Durga won the top prize at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

His last movie was Chola with Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The film made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival last year. And it was also screened at Geneva International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier has a slew of other movies in the pipeline including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jack and Jill, Chathurmugham, Padavettu and Lalitham Sundaram.

