Kayamkulam Kochunni trailer: Nivin Pauly’s period drama looks epic

The trailer of Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni was released by superstar Mohanlal on Monday. Speaking at the trailer launch in Kochi, the filmmakers described Kayamkulam Kochunni as a superhero. “This is one of the biggest films in our career,” said Nivin at the event. “We shot for about nine months for this film and it is now in the post-production stage.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, not just in Nivin’s career, Kayamkulam Kochunni is one of the biggest films on Indian celluloid. Made on a grand scale, the film follows the rise of Kayamkulam Kochunni from being a discard in the feudal system to becoming a legend in Kerala’s folklore. The first trailer of the film majorly focuses on the manhunt launched by British forces and the counter-attacks led by Nivin’s Kochunni.

We also get a glimpse of the prevalence of the caste system during the times of Kochunni, who faces a severe backlash from the Hindu community as he falls in love with a Shudra girl. Judging from the trailer, his inter-religious romantic interest earns him a lot of enemies, whose number only grows with the addition of the British.

Nivin Pauly’s new rugged avatar is a surprise. The actor who made a career playing a hero with soft traits lets the action hero in him run riot in Kayamkulam Kochunni. To imbue more drama to an already dramatic plot, director Rosshan Andrrews has cast Mohanlal in an important cameo.

Mohanlal plays the role of Ithikkara Pakki, who is said to be Kochunni’s mentor in highway robbery. We get a glimpse of a free-spirited Pakki seemingly training Kochunni, who is touted to be Kerala’s answer for Robin Hood.

Kayamkulam Kochunni also stars Priyanka Thimmesh, Priya Anand, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne among others.

