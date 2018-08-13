Nivin Pauly-Mohanlal’s Kayamkulam Kochunni unlikely to release this week

Industry sources suggest that the release date of Nivin Pauly-Mohanlal’s Kayamkulam Kochunni will be pushed ahead by a week. Industry sources suggest that the release date of Nivin Pauly-Mohanlal’s Kayamkulam Kochunni will be pushed ahead by a week.

Malayalam filmmakers prefer to release new movies during the festival of Onam. Traditionally, this time of every year, it is a bloodbath at the Kerala box office with a string of big films hitting the screens simultaneously.

Four big films have been slated for Onam this month. One of them is Kayamkulam Kochunni, which stars Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal. The makers of the period drama had earlier announced that it will open in cinemas on August 15 coinciding with the festival. And later August 17 became its tentative release date. Now, industry sources are suggesting that the release date will be pushed ahead by a week.

“The post-production work of Kayamkulam Kochunni is still going on. The dubbing process is not completed. We expect the film to release on August 22,” said a source. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

The film is also yet to be cleared for theatrical release by the censor board.

It won’t come as a surprise if the makers of Kayamkulam Kochunni decide to postpone the movie release. The time is not right for the movie release as Kerala is still reeling under monsoon fury.

Kayamkulam Kochunni has been reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive movies ever made in the history of Malayalam industry so far. Releasing next week will, however, affect its business as Kayamkulam Kochunni will be forced to share the screens across Kerala with at least two other big films.

Director Amal Neerad’s Varathan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lakshmi, has also been scheduled for August 22. The makers of superstar Mammootty’s Oru Kuttanadan Blog have announced that it will be releasing on August 24.

Seasoned actor Biju Menon’s comedy Padayottam has been cleared by the censor board with ‘U’ and is ready to hit screens on August 17 as announced earlier.

