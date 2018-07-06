Kayamkulam Kochunni first look: Nivin Pauly looks menacing

Kayamkulam Kochunni first look: Kayamkulam Kochunni stars Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne among others. Kayamkulam Kochunni first look: Kayamkulam Kochunni stars Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne among others.

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Friday morning unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. With short crop, handlebar mustache and beefed up physique, Nivin sports a menacing look for the role in this ambitious film. The poster features Nivin’s Kayamkulam Kochunni on the run. But, it feels more like he is leading his own army of dacoits in an attack.

Set in the 19th century, the film will narrate the story of legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

The big budget film has a star-studded cast, including superstar Mohanlal. Lalettan is said to be playing the role of Kochunni’s mentor.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni has Priya Anand as the female lead. Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony, Sunny Wayne among others will play key roles in Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The project is currently at the post-production stage as the shooting of the film was wrapped up last month.

Nivin was last seen in Hey Jude, which released earlier this year to positive reviews from critics. The film, which marked Trisha’s debut in Malayalam film industry, had Nivin playing an odd character with a undiagnosed mental condition.

Nivin is next expected to join the sets of Love Action Drama, which will be directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. Nayanthara will be playing the female lead and Aju Varghese, Urvashi among other actors will also play important roles.

Nivin Pauly also has a slew of big ticket films in the pipeline including Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon and Major Ravi’s romantic drama.

