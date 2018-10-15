Kayamkulam Kochunni box office: Nivin Pauly’s film collects Rs 25 crore

Kayamkulam Kochunni box office: The Nivin Pauly film has raked in Rs 25 crore.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni is dominating the box office. The filmmakers announced that the movie has raked in Rs 25 crore in just three days.

“It’s prestigious moment. Within 3 days Kayamkulam Kochunni enters esteemed 25 Cr club. Thanks to all for your support (sic),” read the post on the official Facebook page of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is the biggest film in Nivin Pauly’s career in terms of budget and its screen count. The film, made with a budget of Rs 45 crore, hit screens last Thursday, grossing more than Rs 5 crore in Kerala. According to reports, the film has earned Rs 14 crore in first three days in Kerala alone.

“It’s (Kayamkulam Kochunni) a visual treat and every Malayali across the globe will surely be proud of what you have gifted us. While its the most expensive Malayalam film, you need a big heart to spend that kind of money and a passion to create this craft. A big thank you to dear Gokulam Gopalan sir for the support. I still remember meeting Bobby & Sanjay to discuss (sic),” Nivin wrote earlier.

Kayamkulam Kochunni has superstar Mohanlal in a cameo as Ithikkara Pakki. It also stars Priya Anand and Babu Antony among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd