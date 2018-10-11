Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aravindha Sametha movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni and Jr NTR's Aravindha Sametha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 10:29:21 am
Kayamkulam Kochunni Aravindha Sametha Kayamkulam Kochunni clashes with Aravindha Sametha down south.

It is an interesting day for movie buffs down south as two highly-awaited films have hit the screens. Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni and Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha released worldwide today.

Period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the titular role, follows the rise and fall of legendary highway robber Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film is written by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay and filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews has helmed the project. The film stars superstar Mohanlal in an extended cameo and also has Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh and Babu Antony among others in the star cast.

Aravindha Sametha, meanwhile, is Jr NTR’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The Hyper star had revealed it was a 12-year-old dream to work with director Trivikram. Judging from the trailer, NTR plays a man who is torn between violence and grace. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others.

Follow all the latest updates about Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aravindha Sametha.

10:29 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
S Thaman on Aravindha Sametha

Aravindha Sametha music director S Thaman posted on Twitter, "It’s with u all now :) Happy to c all the fans coming front and supporting the industry. More power to @tarak9999 anna. Love u all without u all we r no one here :) Put our hard and heart to this ♥️ #AravindhaSametha. Is all urs now guys ♥️ Love u all"

10:10 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Nivin Pauly turns 34

Kayamkulam Kochunni actor Nivin Pauly celebrates his 34th birthday today.

09:47 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
It’s truly been a joy shooting Aravindha Sametha, says Pooja Hegde

Aravindha Sametha actor Pooja Hegde shared on Twitter, "It’s truly been a joy shooting this film..have put in ALL that I could+bucket loads of love..Hope you’ll love Aravindha as much as I do..See you’ll at the theatres...😉❤️#AravindhaSametha"

09:34 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Here’s the Kerala theatre list for Kayamkulam Kochunni
09:17 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Aravindha Sametha off to a great start in the US

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha with $707,698 Premiere Gross in #USA till 7:50 PM PST on Wed Oct 10th crosses #Rangasthalam 's Premiere gross of $706,612.."

09:07 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Nivin Pauly on Kayamkulam Kochunni

In an interview with IANS, Nivin Pauly said, “Kayamkulam Kochunni was one of the most challenging films. There are lots of action sequences. I had to learn horse riding… something I had never done before. So, a lot of effort and time went into it."

Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni has been reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive Malayalam movies ever made.

