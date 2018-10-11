Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aravindha Sametha movie release LIVE UPDATES

Kayamkulam Kochunni clashes with Aravindha Sametha down south. Kayamkulam Kochunni clashes with Aravindha Sametha down south.

It is an interesting day for movie buffs down south as two highly-awaited films have hit the screens. Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni and Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha released worldwide today.

Period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the titular role, follows the rise and fall of legendary highway robber Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film is written by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay and filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews has helmed the project. The film stars superstar Mohanlal in an extended cameo and also has Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh and Babu Antony among others in the star cast.

Aravindha Sametha, meanwhile, is Jr NTR’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The Hyper star had revealed it was a 12-year-old dream to work with director Trivikram. Judging from the trailer, NTR plays a man who is torn between violence and grace. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others.