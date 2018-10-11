Kayamkulam Kochunni and Aravindha Sametha movie release LIVE UPDATES

It is an interesting day for movie buffs down south as two highly-awaited films have hit the screens. Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni and Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha released worldwide today.
Period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the titular role, follows the rise and fall of legendary highway robber Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film is written by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay and filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews has helmed the project. The film stars superstar Mohanlal in an extended cameo and also has Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh and Babu Antony among others in the star cast.
Aravindha Sametha, meanwhile, is Jr NTR’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The Hyper star had revealed it was a 12-year-old dream to work with director Trivikram. Judging from the trailer, NTR plays a man who is torn between violence and grace. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others.
Aravindha Sametha music director S Thaman posted on Twitter, "It’s with u all now :) Happy to c all the fans coming front and supporting the industry. More power to @tarak9999 anna. Love u all without u all we r no one here :) Put our hard and heart to this ♥️ #AravindhaSametha. Is all urs now guys ♥️ Love u all"
Kayamkulam Kochunni actor Nivin Pauly celebrates his 34th birthday today.
Aravindha Sametha actor Pooja Hegde shared on Twitter, "It’s truly been a joy shooting this film..have put in ALL that I could+bucket loads of love..Hope you’ll love Aravindha as much as I do..See you’ll at the theatres...😉❤️#AravindhaSametha"
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha with $707,698 Premiere Gross in #USA till 7:50 PM PST on Wed Oct 10th crosses #Rangasthalam 's Premiere gross of $706,612.."
In an interview with IANS, Nivin Pauly said, “Kayamkulam Kochunni was one of the most challenging films. There are lots of action sequences. I had to learn horse riding… something I had never done before. So, a lot of effort and time went into it."