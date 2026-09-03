Kayadu Lohar on why she promoted I’m Game but not Immortal: ‘It’s very political’

Actress Kayadu Lohar has addressed the online controversy around her promotional commitments for her two upcoming releases, I’m Game and Immortal, which are set to hit screens back-to-back on September 3 and 4 respectively.

The actress found herself at the centre of social media chatter after fans noticed she was visible during the promotional run for Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game but largely absent from GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Immortal’s campaign, a gap that led many to speculate she was prioritising one film over the other.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Kayadu Lohar clarified that the timing simply didn’t work out. “I had only one day available for the I’m Game promotion, so I did that, and the team on Immortal didn’t have that date,” she explained, adding that she was tied up on another film shoot at the time with Suriya. She was quick to point out that the imbalance wasn’t one-sided either: “There was also an I’m Game promotion that happened later that I didn’t turn up to.”