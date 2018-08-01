Revisiting Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie: Mesmerising from the word go

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan. Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan.

“I am a poor genie who used to stay in your room,” says Dulquer Salmaan’s character in the Malayalam movie Charlie. The first time we see Dulquer in the movie, his face is shrouded in darkness. It is a mysterious introduction befitting a man who we know nothing about up until the first 20 minutes of the movie.

Charlie is about a man called Charlie who likes to help people and befriend strangers. A carefree, happy-go-lucky man. A positive and vibrant version of JD Salinger’s Holden Caulfield from the novel The Catcher in the Rye. Despite not dominating the screen for a considerable amount of time, Dulquer as the enigmatic Charlie is dynamic and truly lovely. For those who have not seen Dulquer in anything prior to his upcoming Bollywood debut Karwaan, they should probably start with the 2015 Martin Prakkat directorial. Of course, he has been acting for the past six years, and has done a fairly good job in all of his movies. But in Charlie, Dulquer shines.

There is not much in the way of plot here. Charlie, as mentioned before, likes to help people and has a great personality. Someone you would probably want to hang out with every weekend and drown your sorrows with a few drinks. But the movie is as much about him as it is about Tessa (played by the talented Parvathy) who runs away from home and lands up in a room previously occupied by ‘genie’ Charlie. After finding a graphic novel about the man, she begins a hunt to find him. And the rest of the movie is about her journey.

There are quite a few things that make Charlie a memorable piece of art. Its exquisite cinematography, courtesy Jomon T. John, its hummable songs, its lovely characters and a screenplay that is at once moving and exciting. It is not so much about the narrative, but the way the narrative is splayed onto the celluloid by director Prakkat.

Towards the end of the film, there is a scene when Charlie and Tessa finally meet. During the conversation, she lies about herself. However in the end, she is forced to reveal her identity because this man knows magic, remember? On a serious note, it is the first time towards the end of the film that our two leads sit down facing each other in person. They lie, smile and sip a cuppa, each trying to outwit the other. And in the end, who wins? Thankfully, the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd