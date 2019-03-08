Karthi and Jyotika to star in Jeethu Joseph’s next?

The latest industry buzz suggests that Karthi and Jyotika are likely to share screen space in a yet-to-be-announced film, which will be helmed by ace Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

According to reports, the director has approached the actors with a family drama script and the talks are in the final stage. An official announcement on the same is expected.

If the rumours come true, it will be Karthi’s maiden collaboration with his real-life sister-in-law Jyotika.

Karthi’s Dev was released last month on Valentine’s Day. Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, the film saw Karthi and Rakul Preet sharing screen space after the critical hit Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The star is currently shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi.

Jyotika has a slew of films in the pipeline. She has finished shooting for debutant director Raj’s yet-to-be-named film. She is presently working with director Kalyan for a comedy entertainer and has signed a film with debutant director Frederick.