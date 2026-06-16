Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions makes Malayalam debut with Prithviraj’s Odiyan

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier are set to star in Odiyan. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and is produced by Prithviraj alongside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It marks the first Malayalam project for the banner.

Johar shared the announcement with the film’s poster on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. “We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too,” read the caption.