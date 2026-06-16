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Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions makes Malayalam debut with Prithviraj’s Odiyan
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier are set to star in Karan Johar's debut Malayalam production, Odiyan. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for helming films such as Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, and Dies Irae.
Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier are set to star in Odiyan. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and is produced by Prithviraj alongside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It marks the first Malayalam project for the banner.
Johar shared the announcement with the film’s poster on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. “We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too,” read the caption.
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“It gives us great pride to announce our film ‘Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_. His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Soon,” it added.
Prithviraj re-shared the post.
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Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran have previously worked on the 2023 film Selfiee. The actor co-produced the project, which was the Hindi remake of his hit film Driving License. Johar was also among the producers of the film. Prithviraj was also seen in Dharma Productions’ OTT release Sarzameen.
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