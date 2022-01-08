Karan Johar sends Tovino Thomas a WhatsApp message praising Minnal Murali

The Malayalam film industry’s first superhero movie, Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Basil Joseph, has been steadily drawing appreciation since its release on Netflix last month. The movie was praised for telling an epic story rooted in Kerala. Now, Tovino has shared a message of appreciation that he got from Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar.

In his message, Karan wrote that he thoroughly enjoyed watching Minnal Murali and lauded the team. He also called Minnal Murali ‘a clutter breaker’ in the superhero genre and praised Tovino’s performance.

Tovino shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message.

Earlier, director Basil Joseph had shared a video of a few children from China enjoying Minnal Murali. The director posted the footage with the caption, “This video made my day.”

Statistics shared by Basil also suggest that the movie has become a global hit. Minnal Murali released on December 24 has made it into the top ten list of Netflix in 11 countries in its first week. The movie subsequently made inroads in the Latin American and African markets, and has made it into the top 10 list in 30 countries since its release. Minnal Murali has also accumulated a watch time of 1.14 crore hours on Netflix.