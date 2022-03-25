Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios acquire rights of Pranav Mohanlal’s Hridayam

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights of Malayalam movie Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.

Karan Johar on Friday announced the news on his Twitter handle. “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema.” wrote the filmmaker.

I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. pic.twitter.com/NPjIqwhz8l — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 25, 2022

A coming of age drama, Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam followed the life of a youngster named Arun Neelakandan from his college days to being a father. Besides Pranav Mohanlal, the movie also starred Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The songs of the movie, especially “Darshana” and “Onakka Munthiri”, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab found many takers

Hridayam offered a good dose of nostalgia for millennials by recreating campus memories and campus romance. In the film, Pranav Mohanlal played the role of Arun Neelakandan who joins an engineering college in Chennai where he falls in love with a girl named Darshana, played by Darshana Rajendran. Due to some misunderstanding, Arun and Darshana part ways, and Arun finds love in the form of Nithya, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. The three hour long movie struck an emotional chord with the audience.

The movie opened to a good response. However, the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases forced the government to close down theaters in many districts in Kerala, thereby affecting the box office collection of the film.

Hridayam is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.