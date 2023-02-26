Kannur Squad first look: Mammootty plays an ASI in investigative thriller

The first look of Mammootty’s investigative thriller Kannur Squad was unveiled on Sunday. The film is the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. It is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.

In the first look poster of Kannur Squad, Mammootty sports an intense look. We also see four characters carry out a search.

Kannur Squad is Mammootty’s production house Mammootty Kampany’s fourth venture after Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, and Kaathal – The Core. The crew of the film includes cinematographer Muhammed Rahil, music director Sushin Shyam, editor Praveen Prabhakar, production designer Shaji Naduvil, makeup artist Ronex Xavier, costume designers Arun Manohar and Abhijith, and sound designer Tony Babu. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production house Wayfarer Films will distribute the movie in Kerala. Details about the cast of the film is currently under wraps.

Talking about the film, Mammootty had earlier said in an interview, “Kannur Squad revolves around a squad who specialise in catching culprits. There is a squad called Kannur Squad under Kannur SP even now.“ The superstar added that he is playing an ASI in the film.

The release date of Kannur Squad has not been announced yet.

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen next in Telugu film Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. He also has Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal – The Core with Jyotika in the pipeline.