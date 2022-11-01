scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty to make his Malayalam debut with Rudhiram

Raj Shetty, Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty are celebrated as 'RRR' of Kannada cinema. The trio come from the costal region of the state and regularly collaborate in films.

Raj B Shetty to make his Malayalam debut. (Photo: Instagram/ Raj B Shetty)

Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty announced his debut Malayalam film on Tuesday. He unveiled the poster of the film, which has been titled Rudhiram. The project will go on the floors next year. “The Axe Forgets, But the Tree Remembers. #Rudhiram Kickstarting from 2023,” he captioned.

Rudhiram will be written and directed by ad filmmaker Jisho Lon Antony. The film stars Aparna Balamurali of Soorarai Pottru fame as the female lead.

Also Read |Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to Rs 300 crore

Raj B Shetty made everyone notice of his work in Kannada cinema with Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The gangster drama set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka was both a critical and commercial hit. He also played a supporting role in 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead. The film that revolved around the relationship between a man and his pet also became a commercial success.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raj B Shetty (@rajbshetty)

Raj also received praise for his choreography of Bhoota Kola, the spirt worship, and performance in the sensational hit Kantara. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also essayed the lead, the film is already one of the biggest hits of this year.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 03:56:06 pm
