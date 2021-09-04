scorecardresearch
Kalyani Priyadarshan shows off biceps with Mohanlal: ‘His warm-up alone was my entire workout’

Kalyani Priyadarshan, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Mohanlal. In the picture, the two can be seen flexing their biceps in a gymnasium.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 4, 2021 7:50:21 pm
Kalyani Priyadarshan, mohanlal"His warm-up alone was my entire workout," wrote Kalyani alongside the photo. (Photo: Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been winning praise for his stunning physical transformation. And a new photo is further proof that the actor refuses to age at 61.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, actor and daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Mohanlal. In the picture, the two can be seen flexing their biceps in a gymnasium.

Prithviraj is overjoyed to direct Mohanlal and his mother Mallika Sukumaran in Bro Daddy, see photo

“His warm-up alone was my entire workout,” wrote Kalyani alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Kalyani will share screen space with the actor in the film, which is directed by Priyadarshan. Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, and Keerthy Suresh are also part of the cast.

The film was earlier supposed to release on August 12 but was delayed. It does not have a release date yet.

