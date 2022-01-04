Kallan D’souza trailer: Soubin Shahir turns action hero

The trailer of the upcoming film Kallan D’souza was released on Tuesday. Starring Soubin Shahir in the lead role, the film seems to be a heist comedy.

Judging by the trailer, Soubin Shahir plays Kallan D’souza. There seems to be a precious item that has gone missing, unleashing a multi-party chase. And in the middle of the theft is D’souza, whose suppleness seems to make up for lack of his upper body strength. He can run fast, scale up walls and throw a punch if push comes to shove. It is a departure from the usual mellow and non-action oriented characters played by Soubin. But, that doesn’t mean, this film lacks grounded humour, like in previous movies of Soubin.

Even as Soubin Shahir plays an action hero in this film, his character knows about his capacity when it comes to physical fighting. And he is aware he’s going get beat up if he continues to play Grand Theft Auto.

Helmed by Jithu K Jayan, Kallan D’souza also stars Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijayaraghavan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Dr Rony David, Premkumar, Ramesh Varma, Vinodh Kovoor, Krishnakumar and Aparna Nair.

Kallan D’souza will open in cinemas in January this year.