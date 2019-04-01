Kalki teaser: Tovino Thomas film promises a ton of action

The teaser of forthcoming film Kalki was released on Sunday. Featuring a battle-hardened Tovino Thomas, the video promises a lot of high-voltage action sequences with SS Rajamouli-esque dramatic elevations. Set in the backdrop of a dhobi ghat, Tovino loads up a brass iron box with red hot charcoal and uses it as a weapon with the help of a long towel. As a goosebump-raising song plays in the backdrop, Tovino pounces on his opponents like a hungry tiger.

Kalki will mark the directorial debut of Praveen Prabharam and the shooting of the film is going on at a steady pace.

According to reports, Tovino Thomas plays the role of a cop in Kalki. And it is said that the character was inspired by superstar Mammootty’s iconic police officer character, Inspector Balram.

Praveen Prabharam, who worked as an assistant in films like Second Show and Theevandi, has co-written the film with writer Sujin Sujathan. Gautham Sankar is cranking the camera, and Jakes Bejoy is scoring music for Kalki, which is bankrolled by Suvin K Krishna and Prasobh Krishna’s Little Big Films.

Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, the film has an all-star cast led by superstar Mohanlal. The film has garnered largely favourable reviews from critics and fans and is also doing well at the box office.

Tovino also has a slew of films in the pipeline. He is also simultaneously shooting for Luca, which is also helmed by a new director. Arun Bose will make his debut as a director with the film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Ahaana Krishna of Njan Steve Lopez fame plays Tovino’s romantic interest.

In the meantime, he has completed shooting for Virus and Uyare. His other film titled And The Oscar Goes To is also in the post-production stage.