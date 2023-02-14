Kalidas Jayaram is ‘finally not single’ on Valentine’s Day; shares photo with girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram is having the best Valentine’s Day this year as he is no longer single. On Tuesday, the Natchathiram Nagargiradhu actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar.

Sharing the photo, Kalidas wrote, “Finally I’m not single for #valentineday @tarini.kalingarayar ♾.”️

However, it looks like Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar are not celebrating V-Day together, as the latter commented on the picture, “Misssss youuu sooo much (sic).”

The two made their relationship official a few months ago by sharing a picture on a yacht on Instagram.

Tarini Kalingarayar is a popular model, who ended up in the 3rd position in Miss Universe India 2021. On Tarini’s birthday a few weeks ago, Kalidas shared a picture of them from a vacation and wrote, “As your birthday is coming to an end @tarini.kalingarayar I can’t thank you enough for a lot of things which I don’t want to mention here and make it sound cringe and I’m forever grateful that u exist in this world ! Even though we have a ton of pictures together I choose this particular one coz a desert is a place without expectations and you shower me with unconditional love with no expectations what so ever! Ur my precious. Happy birthday kutty I love you 3000.”

Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s Nathchathiram Nagargirathu, which was well-received by critics. He was also seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which ended up as the biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema last year.

Kalidas Jayaram has Pakkathila Konjam Kadhal and Rajni in the pipeline.