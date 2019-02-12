Kalidas Jayaram is on a roll

Kalidas Jayaram recently signed a romantic-comedy titled Happy Sardar which will be helmed by filmmaker duo Sudeep and Geethika. The film is all set to hit the floors soon and will have the young actor playing the role of Happy Singh.

Advertising

The movie also has a very impressive star cast, including Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shanti Krishna among others. Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey has also been roped in to play an important part in the film. This will be Javed’s second project in Malayalam after Prithviraj’s Picket 43.

According to reports, Happy Sardar will be a hilarious film that will tell the love story between a Sikh boy and a girl belonging to the Knanaya community.

In the meantime, Kalidas is waiting for the release of Mr. & Ms. Rowdy, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Its trailer released earlier this month and promises to be a funny film.

Aparna Balamurali is playing the female lead, while Ganapathi, Shebin Benson, Vishnu Govindhan will be seen in pivotal roles. As per the trailer, its plot revolves around a group of five wanna-be gangsters whose plans are upended when they bump into Aparna’s character who becomes the gang’s nightmare. The film will hit the screens on February 22.

Kalidas Jayaram’s next film Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu is scheduled to release on March 1. Midhun Manuel Thomas has helmed the project in addition to co-writing it with John Manthrickal. Kalidas is paired opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi in this one.

Advertising

Kalidas is also in talks with director Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame for a Tamil film. He is also a part of Aashiq Abu’s Virus, which boasts of a stellar star cast.