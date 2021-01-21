scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Kala teaser: Tovino Thomas promises a thriller

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kala is directed by Rohith VS, who had earlier done films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, Iblis. He has also written the film along with Yadhu Pushpakaran.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | January 21, 2021 7:03:46 pm
The teaser of upcoming Malayalam film Kala was released on Tovino Thomas’ birthday on Thursday.

The one-minute-long teaser packs a lot of energy and action. Judging by the teaser, Kala seems to have all the ingredients required for a classic film noir. Lust, innocence, secret, betrayal, suspense, violence and subsequent blood bath, this movie seems to have it all.

Kala is said to revolve around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog. A dog named Bazigar is said to be playing a key role in the movie. The film also has Lal, Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor in the supporting cast.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kala is directed by Rohith VS, who had earlier done films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, Iblis. He has also written the film along with Yadhu Pushpakaran.

The shooting of Kala was completed recently after an abrupt halt due to Tovino’s injury. The actor suffered an internal injury when he received a kick to his gut while filming an action sequence for the movie. The injury was so severe that it required him to be hospitalised for a week, including two-days of treatment at the intensive care unit. The actor, however, made a quick recovery and completed the project.

Kala will be Tovino’s first film release in 2021. The star has a slew of other movies in the making, including a superhero film, Minnal Murali.

