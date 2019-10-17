Kaduva first look: Prithviraj will remind you of Lucifer’s Stephen Nedumpally

The first look of multifaceted actor Prithviraj’s character from his upcoming film Kaduva was released on Wednesday, coinciding with the celebration of his 37th birthday. The poster features the actor sitting on top of the hood of a jeep filled with unconscious cops. He is draped in a traditional white shirt and dhoti and he’s brooding over something as he smokes a cigar. The way his character has been styled reminds us of superstar Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally in Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj.

Like Lucifer, Kaduva is also billed as a full-fledged mass action entertainer. It is said that the upcoming film is set in the 90s and the story is partially inspired by a real-life incident.

Kaduva will mark Prithviraj’s second collaboration with director Shaji Kailas after Simhasanam, which came out in 2012. Shaji was known for churning out films that resembled the over-the-top, high-decibel, masala entertainers of mainstream Tamil and Telugu movies. Some of his biggest hits came out in the 90s, including Mohanlal’s Narasimham, Mammootty’s The King, Suresh Gopi Commissioner to name a few. The director’s last Malayalam film was Ginger, starring Jayaram in the lead. Shaji is making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of six years with Kaduva.

Kaduva is being scripted by filmmaker Jinu Abraham, who directed Prithviraj in Adam John (2017) and wrote the actor’s London Bridge (2014). According to reports, it was based on Prithviraj’s recommendation that Jinu approached Shaji to direct the film.

Kaduva is expected to go on the floors in early 2020. Prithviraj will join the sets after completing his ongoing projects, including his ambitious film Aadujeevitham with director Blessy and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is directed by Sachy.

Kaduva is being bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions along with Magic Frames. Composer S Thaman will score the music for the upcoming movie.