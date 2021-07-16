Kaaval trailer promises a vintage Suresh Gopi film

The trailer of Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film Kaaval was released on Friday. The film seems to be a throwback to old Suresh Gopi movies, which were heavy on dialogues and action.

Going by the trailer, Suresh Gopi plays a man who seems to have retired from a life of violence. However, he now finds himself in a situation that forces him to awaken the sleeping monster and give the taste of some old-school action to the new kids on the block. In the trailer, we also see Suresh’s character kicking a cop against the wall. The shot feels like a recreation of Mohanlal’s stunt in Lucifer.

Besides action, there is also several quotable punchlines in the trailer. The film also stars Renji Panicker, Zaya David, Muthumani, Suresh Krishna, Shanker Ramakrishnan and Sadiq.

Kaaval is helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker, who is the son of actor Renji Panicker. The film marks his second directorial outing after Kasaba. Nithin’s debut movie courted a massive controversy after its release in 2016, putting the film’s lead star Mammootty in a tight spot. The blatant misogynistic lines sparked outrage among celebrities and the public alike. It even triggered a conversation about the prevalent sexism in Malayalam films that so far thrived without any challenge.

Suresh Gopi was last seen in director Anoop Sathyan’s Varane Avashyamund. He played an introverted ex-military man who falls in love with his neighbour, played by Shobana.