Kaaval teaser: Suresh Gopi film promises an old-school action drama

Suresh Gopi starrer Kaaval is helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Suresh Gopi starrer Kaaval is helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker.

The teaser of Kaaval was released on Friday coinciding with the birthday celebration of Suresh Gopi, who has played the lead in the upcoming movie. The actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today.

Kaaval teaser shows a banged-up Suresh Gopi, who is pulling out his hand revolver to presumably pull the trigger on the guy who beat him up. And yes, there is a punchline, which suggests there is always calm before the storm.

Judging by the teaser, Kaaval feels like an old-school action drama, which is something that Prithviraj successfully achieved with Mohanlal in Lucifer.

Nithin Renji Panicker, son of actor Renji Panicker, has directed Kaaval. It is his second directorial outing after Kasaba. Nithin’s debut movie courted a massive controversy after its release in 2016, putting the film’s lead star Mammootty in a tight spot. The blatant misogynistic lines sparked outrage among celebrities and public alike. It even triggered the conversation about the prevalent sexism in Malayalam films that so far thrived without any challenge.

Suresh Gopi was last seen in director Anoop Sathyan’s Varane Avashyamund. He played an introverted ex-military man, who falls in love with his neighbour, played by Shobana. Arguably, the film gave the senior actor a memorable role after a long gap.

