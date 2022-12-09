Kaapa trailer: Prithviraj promises a memorable gangster drama

The trailer of Kaapa was released on Friday. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the gangster drama stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a hardcore gangster drama. The film revolves around the battle exploits of a criminal named Madhu, played by Prithviraj. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the film follows Madhu’s transformation from one of the expendable henchmen to rising through the ranks of the criminal world through sheer grit, determination and a massive appetite for violence.

The trailer of Kaapa packs a lot of high-octane moments. The mood and the scale of the film also feel very strong and large. It seems beyond all the blood and gore, the movie dwells on the violent history of Thiruvananthapuram. It’s unclear whether the film is a complete work of fiction or inspired by real-life events. Kaapa is short for Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. We can expect a film which is a mix of human drama, politics and violence.

Kaapa is written by G R Indugopan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

Kaapa is Shaji Kailas’ second film with Prithviraj to release this year. The actor-director duo delivered Kaduva earlier this year and it became a hit at the box office, even though it received mixed reviews.

Kaapa is due in cinemas on December 22.