scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Kaapa trailer: Prithviraj promises a memorable gangster drama

Helmed by Shaji Kailas, gangster drama Kaapa stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

PrithivirajPrithiviraj in Kaapa.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The trailer of Kaapa was released on Friday. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the gangster drama stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a hardcore gangster drama. The film revolves around the battle exploits of a criminal named Madhu, played by Prithviraj. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the film follows Madhu’s transformation from one of the expendable henchmen to rising through the ranks of the criminal world through sheer grit, determination and a massive appetite for violence.

The trailer of Kaapa packs a lot of high-octane moments. The mood and the scale of the film also feel very strong and large. It seems beyond all the blood and gore, the movie dwells on the violent history of Thiruvananthapuram. It’s unclear whether the film is a complete work of fiction or inspired by real-life events. Kaapa is short for Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. We can expect a film which is a mix of human drama, politics and violence.

Also Read |Thunivu song Chilla Chilla: Ghibran and Anirudh deliver a racy song for Ajith

Kaapa is written by G R Indugopan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...

Kaapa is Shaji Kailas’ second film with Prithviraj to release this year. The actor-director duo delivered Kaduva earlier this year and it became a hit at the box office, even though it received mixed reviews.

Kaapa is due in cinemas on December 22.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:57:40 pm
Next Story

Manipur: School headmaster suspended for failing to provide midday meals to students

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close