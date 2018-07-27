K S Chithra gets a unique birthday surprise

K S Chithra hardly had any inkling that she was in for a pleasant surprise at Cotton Hill Government Girls High School in Thiruvananthapuram on her birthday. K S Chithra hardly had any inkling that she was in for a pleasant surprise at Cotton Hill Government Girls High School in Thiruvananthapuram on her birthday.

When K S Chithra entered the premises of Cotton Hill Government Girls High School in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this morning, she hardly had any inkling that she was in for a pleasant surprise. A former student, Chithra was invited as the Chief Guest for the inauguration of the school’s arts club. As she stepped onto the stage, the white and green clad crowd of more than thousand students started humming ‘Happy Birthday to You.’ There was also a birthday cake waiting, which she cut and shared with the girls. A visibly overwhelmed Chithra thanking the children said she has never been greeted like this before.

“I have never had a birthday with so many voices singing for me.”, As a return gift, Chitra rendered the popular Malayalam song ‘Rajahamsame’ for the jubilant audience.

The legendary singer who turned 55 today acknowledged that it was the teachers of the school who spotted her talent in music.

“My teachers Kamalamma, Lilly, Santhakumari, Grace Amma, Ponnamma and Sridevi has been very encouraging. I remember going to many youth festivals with them. Many a time I used to sit on their lap and sing. I am so happy to be here and I don’t know what to say”, the singer had said during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the school in 2010.

