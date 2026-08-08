Jude Anthany Joseph says he walked out of Ayushmann film over Mohanlal’s ‘secondary casting’

Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph has revealed why his planned Bollywood film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Mohanlal never took off. The filmmaker said he walked away from the project after being told Mohanlal’s role would be treated as “secondary casting” during the decision-making process.

Joseph recalled that one of his stories had attracted interest from across multiple film industries.

Jude Anthany Joseph chose Ayushmann Khurrana over 15 other offers

“The manager of Chiranjeevi sir called from Telugu, the manager of Vikram sir called from Tamil, a production house called from Hindi, another production house from Telugu, and two production houses from Tamil called,” he said, adding that he ended up with close to 16 options to choose from across languages. Among all of them, he decided to go with Ayushmann Khurrana’s team.