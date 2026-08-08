Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jude Anthany Joseph says he walked out of Ayushmann film over Mohanlal’s ‘secondary casting’
Jude Anthany Joseph reveals why his planned Bollywood film with Ayushmann Khurrana was shelved after Mohanlal was described as 'secondary casting'.
Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph has revealed why his planned Bollywood film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Mohanlal never took off. The filmmaker said he walked away from the project after being told Mohanlal’s role would be treated as “secondary casting” during the decision-making process.
Joseph recalled that one of his stories had attracted interest from across multiple film industries.
Jude Anthany Joseph chose Ayushmann Khurrana over 15 other offers
“The manager of Chiranjeevi sir called from Telugu, the manager of Vikram sir called from Tamil, a production house called from Hindi, another production house from Telugu, and two production houses from Tamil called,” he said, adding that he ended up with close to 16 options to choose from across languages. Among all of them, he decided to go with Ayushmann Khurrana’s team.
“The story I just told, I really liked Ayushmann Khurrana. It’s definitely a Bollywood movie, a proper Hindi film,” Joseph said, explaining that the script included a significant role written specifically for Mohanlal.
He went on to write the complete script for the project, but the following months brought only prolonged discussions rather than a firm commitment.
“They kept discussing and discussing for about six or seven months,” he recalled.
Also Read: Thudakkam review: Vismaya Mohanlal shines, but Mohanlal’s cameo can’t save this flawed film
‘Secondary casting’ remark became the deal-breaker
Frustrated by the delay, Joseph said he set down a clear condition before any further talks could continue.
“You can discuss all you want, but first you have to commit to the movie with Mohanlal playing the role. He has to be in my film,” he told them.
According to Joseph, the response came in the form of an email stating that the team would only move to “secondary casting” once they were fully convinced by the script.
That phrase, Joseph said, became the sticking point. He called the team to clarify exactly who they meant by “secondary casting,” and was told it referred to Mohanlal. His response: he told them Mohanlal was one of the top actors in Indian cinema, and that if that was how they viewed his casting, he was not interested in continuing the collaboration.
Project ended with legal notices and an NDA
Joseph said the production side responded with an email that simply read, “Alright, if that’s the case.” From there, the matter moved into legal territory, with lawyers from both sides exchanging correspondence. The agreement was eventually cancelled, Joseph returned the advance he had received for the project, and a non-disclosure agreement was signed to formally close the matter.
Joseph’s latest film, Thudakkam, marks the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal’s daughter, and was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The Malayalam-language thriller, co-written by Joseph along with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal, released on Thursday.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05