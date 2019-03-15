Joothan: Mohanlal announces director Bhadran’s comeback film

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday unveiled the title poster of director Bhadran’s forthcoming film Joothan. The surreal motion poster features a toddler resting between the horns of a bull. The intriguing poster is coupled with an ominous English song in the background.

Joothan will be Bhadran’s comeback film after a gap of nearly 15 years. His last directorial outing was Udayon in 2005, which had Mohanlal in the lead role. In fact, Bhadran’s comeback film was expected to be an actioner with Mohanlal. However, the project was postponed as the star already had his hands full with other films. The actor-director duo has worked in several films together in the past, including Spadikam (1995), Uncle Bun (1991) and Olympiyan Anthony Adam (1999) among others.

Joothan, meanwhile, will star Soubin Shahir and Joju George. Rima Kallingal will play the female lead. Screenwriter S Suresh Babu, who has films like Shikkar and Kanal to his credit, is writing Joothan.

#JoothanMovie Motion Poster All the best Bhadran Sir n Suresh Babu , Soubin Shahir pic.twitter.com/fmN2FTnhhN — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 15, 2019

Soubin Shahir and Joju George won the coveted Kerala State Film Awards recently for their performance in Sudani From Nigeria and Joseph, respectively.

Soubin Shahir has a few interesting projects in the pipeline, including Ambili, Virus and Trance. His performance in his latest film Kumbalangi Nights also garnered appreciation from critics and fans alike.