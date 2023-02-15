scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Joju George quits social media again; asks trolls to leave him alone

In a video, Joju George asked trolls to leave him alone as he is going through a tough phase.

Joju GeorgeJoju George in Iratta.
Listen to this article
Joju George quits social media again; asks trolls to leave him alone
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Malayalam actor Joju George, who was maintaining a low-key presence on social media, recently surfaced online to promote his latest film Iratta. However, the actor was trolled by many netizens, which has led him to take the drastic decision of staying away from online platforms for good.

In a post on Instagram, which is now deleted, Joju said that he doesn’t like to be trolled unnecessarily, and he requested all the trolls to leave him alone. He added that he will be staying away from social media as he is already going through a tough time.

In the video, the actor said, “I thank you for the response to Iratta. I was staying away from all sorts of media for quite some time due to attacks against me on the personal and professional front. I tried to become active again for the promotion of Iratta. But I have been dragged into unnecessary issues again. I am going to focus only on films. I am taking a break again from social media. Please leave me alone. I have been struggling in my career. I am not asking for your help. But it would be nice if you could stop harassing me. I thank everyone who is supporting me.”

Joju George recently faced criticism for his comments on social media reviews. The actor said that a film is made with a lot of effort and many lives depend on its success. He added that one should act responsibly before criticising a movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
ALSO READ |Joju George’s car vandalised in Kochi during Congress road blockade against fuel price hike

In November 2021, Joju’s car was vandalised allegedly by Congress workers after he protested a road blockade organised by the party against rising fuel prices in Kochi. Later, the actor filed a complaint and a case was registered against 15 people, including former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany.

On the work front, Joju George has Pulimada and Thuramukham in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 19:01 IST
Next Story

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann closes three more toll plazas, says people will save Rs 10 lakh daily

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close