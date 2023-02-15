Joju George quits social media again; asks trolls to leave him alone

Malayalam actor Joju George, who was maintaining a low-key presence on social media, recently surfaced online to promote his latest film Iratta. However, the actor was trolled by many netizens, which has led him to take the drastic decision of staying away from online platforms for good.

In a post on Instagram, which is now deleted, Joju said that he doesn’t like to be trolled unnecessarily, and he requested all the trolls to leave him alone. He added that he will be staying away from social media as he is already going through a tough time.

In the video, the actor said, “I thank you for the response to Iratta. I was staying away from all sorts of media for quite some time due to attacks against me on the personal and professional front. I tried to become active again for the promotion of Iratta. But I have been dragged into unnecessary issues again. I am going to focus only on films. I am taking a break again from social media. Please leave me alone. I have been struggling in my career. I am not asking for your help. But it would be nice if you could stop harassing me. I thank everyone who is supporting me.”

Joju George recently faced criticism for his comments on social media reviews. The actor said that a film is made with a lot of effort and many lives depend on its success. He added that one should act responsibly before criticising a movie.

Joju George's car vandalised in Kochi during Congress road blockade against fuel price hike

In November 2021, Joju’s car was vandalised allegedly by Congress workers after he protested a road blockade organised by the party against rising fuel prices in Kochi. Later, the actor filed a complaint and a case was registered against 15 people, including former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany.

On the work front, Joju George has Pulimada and Thuramukham in the pipeline.