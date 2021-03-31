Joji teaser: Fahadh Faasil hooks a big one, crime thriller to directly stream on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped a surprise announcement. The streaming giant has acquired the rights to the upcoming Malayalam film, Joji and it will stream directly on the platform from next week. The company has also unveiled a teaser of the film, featuring Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Fahadh Faasil as a lonely youth, who kills time by trying to catch fish in a well. He spends days waiting for the fish to take the bait. At first, it looks like a lost cause. But, as always, patience and conviction pay off. He seems to have caught something big. We don’t see what it is. It is big enough to pull him into the well unless he pulls it out first with all the strength he could muster.

Screenwriter Syam Pushkaran, who has written critically acclaimed films such as Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaaram, has written the screenplay for this film, which is inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“The story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father looks down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Fahadh is upbeat about his character in the film. “The moment I got to know about my character and his journey, I knew I had to be a part of the movie. I love to watch movies with unconventional plot twists, and Joji definitely packs in some surprises. I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me,” he said.

Joji is helmed by Dileesh Pothan, who directed Fahadh in Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

“As a filmmaker I enjoy telling stories, and every film has its own journey. Joji is a special film, the story will keep audiences hooked till the end. With Joji I also reunited with a fine actor like Fahadh. It was an amazing experience to work with such a brilliant and hardworking team. Every actor embraced their characters so beautifully,” said the director.

Joji also has Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in the supporting cast. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7