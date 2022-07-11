scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

John Abraham's debut Malayalam production Mike gets release date

Backed by John Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, upcoming Malayalam film Mike is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 8:27:54 pm
John Abraham's debut Malayalam production Mike stars Ranjith Sajeev and Anaswara Rajan.

Mike, which marks Bollywood star John Abraham’s first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.

Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the upcoming movie is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

Also read |Ek Villain Returns actor John Abraham: Playing a hero always is boring

The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday. “JA Entertainment’s first Malayalam film ‘MIKE’ in cinemas on 19th August 2022. #MIKE,” Abraham captioned the movie’s poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Billed as a coming-of-age story, Mike stars Ranjith Sajeev in his feature debut, along with Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

On the acting front, John Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, set to hit screens on July 29.

