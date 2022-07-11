John Abraham’s debut Malayalam production Mike gets release date

July 11, 2022 8:27:54 pm
Mike, which marks Bollywood star John Abraham’s first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.
Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the upcoming movie is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.
The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday. “JA Entertainment’s first Malayalam film ‘MIKE’ in cinemas on 19th August 2022. #MIKE,” Abraham captioned the movie’s poster.
View this post on Instagram
Billed as a coming-of-age story, Mike stars Ranjith Sajeev in his feature debut, along with Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the acting front, John Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, set to hit screens on July 29.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-