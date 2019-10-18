Joby Geroge denies giving death threats to Shane Nigam

Malayalam film producer Joby Geroge held a press conference on Thursday to address the allegations that were made against him by actor Shane Nigam. He refuted all the accusations of making death threats to the Kumbalangi Nights actor. But, he said he rightfully raised his concerns over Shane starting to shoot for another project without completing his film Veyil.

Advertising

“I have not faced such a trouble in the 23 films that I have produced under my Goodwill Entertainments banner,” said the producer, adding that his company has introduced many debut actors and directors to the industry.

Joby said that Sarath Menon quit his high-paying job in Qatar to follow his passion of becoming a filmmaker. He also revealed that Veyil came to him after the film’s original producer requested him to take over the project due to his personal financial difficulties. “I took up the project because Kalabhavan Abi (Shane’s father) was my good friend,” he added.

He said that he borrowed the money for interest and invested about Rs 4 crore in the project. “Shane asked Rs 30 lakh remuneration. And I made the full upfront payment to him,” he claimed. “But, after the shooting began, he asked for total pay of Rs 40 lakh.”

Advertising

After completing the first schedule of Veyil that lasted about 25 days, Shane joined the sets of Qurbani. “I got a message that Shane started shooting for another film. I called him up and asked how can he do that without completing my project,” he said.

Joby also noted that he took the matter to the producers’ association. Following which Shane signed an agreement that he won’t shave his beard and cut his hair until he completes Veyil.

The producer said that he nurtures no enmity against Shane. And all he wants is to complete this film and get out of his financial burden as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, Shane went live on Facebook claiming that he feared for his life from Joby for slightly trimming his hair. The 23-year-old actor has also filed a complaint against the producer with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).