‘I am not dead’: Jewel Mary slams rumours claiming she lost her voice to cancer

Coming down heavily on those spreading baseless rumours that she has lost her voice due to cancer and is in critical condition, actor and television anchor Jewel Mary has confirmed that she’s very much in good health and thriving. She further pointed out that her statements from a past event are being misconstrued by certain sections of online media.

In a selfie video posted on Instagram, where she is seen working out on a treadmill, Jewel says, “I am sharing this to make you aware of the truth regarding something that has come to my attention over the last two days. I am not dead, guys, I am not dead! Over the past two days, some people have ‘killed’ me and even ‘printed my funeral cards,’ claiming that I have lost my voice, I am on my deathbed, and that I am unable to move.’ But let me tell you, I am not finished yet!”

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Recalling that she had talked about her cancer battle while addressing the gathering during the ‘Kerala Can’ initiative in 2023, Jewel noted that her speech from that event is being misused by some to propagate baseless claims.

“To the ‘online brothers’ who are preparing to ‘bury me’ by taking things I said back then and using misleading captions to imply that is my current state — the tea for my funeral isn’t ready to be served anywhere yet! I am not dead. I am right here, very much alive and happy. So, you can put that news to rest for the time being,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewel Mary (@jewelmary.official)

She further shared that several people who love her have been getting anxious over such reports, calling her and enquiring about what happened to her. “Nothing happened; I am happy! So, you all stay happy too,” the actor added.

Jewel Mary recalls her shocking cancer diagnosis

Opening up about her cancer battle, she had once said in an interview with Dhanya Varma, “I went for a regular check-up one day. There were no other problems. When I coughed, a lot of phlegm would come out. I would always be clearing my throat. Since I am a presenter, I have to use my voice all the time. I thought that was the problem.”

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Upon learning about this, her doctor suggested doing a scan. But once the result arrived, Jewel, who had studied BSc Nursing, realised that all wasn’t well with her. “My legs started to get cold. Their faces started to change. Then they said they would do a biopsy. My leg wouldn’t move. They were frozen. I said no out of fear. They told me not to say that and that it had to be done.”

“The doctor had hinted that it could be cancer. It would take 15 days for the biopsy results to come. Life slowed down. The doctor said that after the results came, we needed to confirm it once more. Another biopsy was done. All this time, I didn’t show any fear in front of my family. I stood strong in front of them. When the second result came, I knew I was in trouble,” she added.

Jewel Mary eventually underwent a seven-hour surgery, after which she completely lost her voice. “They said it would take six months. My left hand became weak. I couldn’t do any activity. There was physio and therapy. After six months, I went for a review. The doctor checked my report and said, ‘Congratulations, you are free of cancer.’ The joy I felt at that moment is indescribable. Now I have to have a review every six months,” Jewel shared.

Who is Jewel Mary?

After co-hosting the hit reality show D4 Dance, she made her foray into cinema, playing the female lead opposite Malayalam megastar Mammootty in two films, Utopiayile Rajavu and Pathemari, back-to-back.

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She then played notable roles in movies such as Ore Mukham, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Annadurai, Njan Marykutty, Maamanithan, Paappan, Kshanikam, Antony, and A Ranjith Cinema. Jewel Mary was last seen in Get-Set Baby.

Disclaimer: This article discusses public figures and health journeys for educational and informational purposes, and does not constitute or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. It contains reports regarding a public figure’s health status that originate from social media and external media coverage, which have been publicly clarified by the individual. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.